Charity looks for dog-lovers to sponsor adorable pup named after Milton Keynes

MK resident, Linda Grist is seeking help from Milton Keynes dog lovers to sponsor a 10 week-old black labrador who, once he’s fully grown, will be trained to become an assistance dog.

Linda is a volunteer puppy socialiser for UK charity Dogs for Good, which makes life-changing differences for people with disabilities through the power of expertly trained dogs.

The charity relies entirely on the generosity of the public to fund its vital work.

Milton is 16 weeks old

Until he’s older, Linda and her husband John will provide a loving home for Milton, working closely with the charity to ensure he thoroughly enjoys his puppyhood and develops into a confident and happy dog.

The couple have already socialised five puppies for Dogs for Good. She said: “Milton is our newest charge and is an utterly adorable black Labrador. He might only be ten weeks old but is already keeping us on our toes!

"He’s got loads of personality and has us wrapped around every one of his paws.”

“We’re also socialising a chocolate Labrador called Piper who is now a year old and he and Milton get on famously. Piper will soon be ready to leave us and start his formal assistance dog training and I couldn’t be prouder. It’s such a rewarding journey to be part of.”

Milton Keynes Amateur Operatic Society and CCC Craftfairs who have already kindly donated towards Milton’s training.

“It would be so wonderful if we could engage some other Milton Keynes businesses to join us all on Milton’s journey.

For more information about how to help support Milton, email [email protected]

Assistance dogs from Dogs for Good support adults and children with a range of disabilities, including autism, giving them practical support which enables greater independence.

They start with sociable and confident, well-reared pups who like to play, but also love interacting with people, and they go on to begin specialist training when they reach the age of between 14 and 18 months.