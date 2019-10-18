Charity makes urgent appeal for adopters in Milton Keynes

National charity Barnardo's and pioneering agency Adoptionplus are appealing for people in Milton Keynes to think about adopting a child.

Anyone adopting with the organisations is given full training and specialist support throughout their journey; from the moment of enquiry, during the approval process, to meeting their child for the first time and beyond.

Stock photo

Barnardo’s chief executive Javed Khan said: “Adoption can give children and their adoptive parents a fantastic future.

“At Barnardo’s we believe in children, and our adoption services help create the strong families, safe childhoods and positive futures that every young person deserves.

“We urge anyone who thinks they can give a child a safe and happy childhood as part of their family to contact us to find out more.”

Joanne Alper, director of services at Adoptionplus, which provides specialist placements and therapeutic support for the most vulnerable children and young people, said: “There are many thousands of children in the UK currently waiting for a family of their own.

“They want parents who will safely care for and nurture them, giving them the chance of a positive future. Waiting can be hard.

“We would urge anyone thinking about adoption to contact us to find out more.”

Find out more about adoption with Barnardo’s at www.barnardos.org.uk/adoption or with Adoptionplus at www.adoptionplus.co.uk