Charity offers new help for people with eating disorders in Milton Keynes

Tastelife aims to help people out of the “dark place” that such disorders can lead to and give them tools for recovery.

The charity is running a course, starting next month, for anyone with any kind of eating disorder or for whom food is a difficult issue.

It will be held in the evenings for two hours a week for eight weeks – from October 18 to December 6.

An estimated four million people in the UK suffer from some kind of eating disorder

Advertisement

People do not have to have a medical diagnosis or a referral to attend and the course is also suitable for parents, siblings, friends and carers of those with eating disorders.

"The course is for anyone with any kind of eating disorder or for whom food is a difficult issue. It is a non-judgemental, confidential safe and supportive place to learn strategies for support and recovery,” said a spokesman.

"We ask a donation of £5 a week or £45 for the course to cover the charity’s costs. However, if someone cannot manage this, we ask them to let us know. No-one will be excluded from the course for financial reasons,” she added.

The course is for anyone over 18. If someone is between 16 and 18 they can attend if accompanied by an adult.

Advertisement

Tastelife was formed by two mums who have both had daughters who had eating disorders. They say government sources suggest that four million people in the UK have eating disorders.

“Help from the NHS is limited to the most severe cases. Hospital admissions for those dangerously ill with anorexia and bulimia have doubled over the last three years,” said a spokesman.

Many overweight people are suffering from binge-eating disorder, which means they are addicted to food and in danger of diabetes, heart disease or stroke, she added.

“People with eating disorders find themselves in a very dark place. Tastelife aims to help them out of that darkness.”

Advertisement