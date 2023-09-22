Charity supporters walk on fire to fund research into brain tumours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patients, their families, and businesses occupying the same building as Milton Keynes-based charity Brain Tumour Research braved the flames as part of a fundraising event that took place in the grounds of Shenley Pavilions on 8 September.

Angela Whicker, a mum-of-two from Bletchley, was told she had just months to live without treatment when she was diagnosed with a brain tumour, later identified as a grade 3 astrocytoma, in November 2022.

Despite currently undergoing chemotherapy, she was among 17 participants to complete the firewalk challenge following a safety briefing from event organiser Time4Change.

The 45-year-old, whose efforts raised £295, said: “It was amazing, I absolutely loved it and would definitely do it again.”

Also taking part were nine coworkers from SBD Automotive, and two Shenley Private Wealth team members, joined by work experience personnel, friends and family.

Andrew Hart, CEO of SBD Automotive, said: “The SBD team held their nerves to walk through fire, raising £1,252 along the way to support research into brain tumours. It was a great experience for a great cause – thank you Brain Tumour Research for organising it all so well.”

Max Patel, principal partner of Shenley Private Wealth, said: “We just went for it and didn’t think too much about it. We hadn’t done anything like this before but I think it shows a lot of character and that’s what we’re about.”

Having previously raised £1,400 for the charity, Max is keen to raise at least £2,740 in firewalk sponsorship, which is enough to fund a day of research at one of the charity’s four Centres of Excellence.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease since records began in 2002. We’re determined to change this and are really grateful to everyone who took part in this firewalk. Together we will find a cure.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.