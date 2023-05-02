News you can trust since 1981
Charity supporting young people at risk in Milton Keynes launches first fundraising event

Sign up to join the 5K YOUR WAY event at Willen Lake on May 14

By News Team
Published 2nd May 2023, 09:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 09:42 BST

Put your best foot forward for Caudwell Youth’s first fundraising event, 5K YOUR WAY, which takes place at Willen Lake in Milton Keynes, on May 14.

5K YOUR WAY is a 5km scenic route that can be completed by walking, running, skating, scooting, wheeling, or cycling. People are also welcome to bring along their dogs, kids or their friends to offer a bit of moral support.

A spokesman for the event said: “We're a charity that supports young people, aged 11-24 at risk in Milton Keynes through person-centred volunteer mentoring for up to two years.

Cauldwell Youth launches its 5K YOUR WAY event on May 14Cauldwell Youth launches its 5K YOUR WAY event on May 14
“The work we do and the mentors who volunteer as part of the charity, has had an amazing impact on the young people we have the honour to support.

“To grow our capacity for support we deliver fundraising events and our first is being held in Milton Keynes.

“If you don't fancy finding your way around the route but would like to support by volunteering at the event, we have 10 spaces for volunteers to support us.”

Tickets are £15 to cover the cost of the event and raise funds for Caudwell Youth.

Discounted tickets are available for existing mentors, with tickets for anyone under 12 is free.

People are also welcome to organise their own fundraising Just Giving to support the charity, see details here

Milton Keynes does offer short term bike and scooter hires that can be located and paid for via an app on the day.

For more information visit the website here

