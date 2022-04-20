Charity to deliver hundreds of 'essential packs' to rough sleepers, asylum seekers and refugees in Milton Keynes

It is the biggest single campaign from the Hand on Heart charity, and will cover 25 key locations throughout the UK.

Each pack contains 14 items - a polo shirt, t shirt, underwear, socks, oral hygiene kit (toothbrush/paste), face masks, wet wipes, deodorants, shower gel, hand sanitisers, first aid plasters, blanket and a drawstring bag.

In addition, shower jackets, sleeping bags, blankets and bottled water will be available at the outreach drives.

The 'essential packs' ready to go from the charity's depot

Hand on Heart has partnered with Beta Charitable Trust and 22 charities, including homeless shelters and food banks.

Its co-founder Afzal Pradhan BEM said: “We are seeing increases in rough sleepers on the streets – which is expected to worsen with Covid-related support ending, and the significant rises in the cost of living such as heating and the cost of groceries.

He added: “The items in the spring essential packs are carefully thought out; from the jackets to keep our guests dry to new polo shirts that can be worn to job interviews. The items in the essential packs provides rough sleepers with some hygiene and dignity which we all take for granted.”

Hand on Heart, based in Watford, is a registered charity established in 2007 to support rough sleepers, vulnerable people and the disadvantaged across England.