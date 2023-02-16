An actor in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has taken to Twitter to complain about being forced to leave his Airbnb in Milton Keynes.

Teddy Hinde, who plays Mike Teavee, was staying at the Airbnb on a city estate with two of his colleagues while the show is running at MK Theatre.

Yesterday (Wednesday) he claimed on Twitter: “This morning, myself and two other cast members were kicked out of this property in Milton Keynes. We were shouted at, threatened, pushed and forced to leave with zero notice.”

Actor Teddy Hinde

The actor added: “All because we asked for the fridge freezer to be fixed.”

He urged people to retweet, copying in performing arts and entertainment trade union Equity and also Airbnb. The tweet swiftly gathered more than 70,000 views.

Airbnb bosses have now replied, saying: “Teddy, we are here to help. Can you please DM us the email address linked to your Airbnb account and the reservation code for this trip? Thank you.”

The popular Charlie and the Chocolate Factory musical opened at MK Theatre on February 9 and runs until March 5.