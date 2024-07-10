Charming character home up for auction for just £140,000 in Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 10th Jul 2024, 11:23 BST
A character two bed house is up for grabs at auction with a bargain guide price of £140,000.

The terraced home is in Victoria Road in Bletchley and goes under the hammer on July 31.

A vacant freehold property, it has a reception room and kitchen on the ground floor and two bedroom and a bathroom on the first floor. There is a rear garden.

The house is being marketed by Auction House London, Hampstead, who are holding open viewings on Saturday July 20 between 10am and 10.30am and on Saturday July 27, also between 10am and10.30am. No booking is required.Take a look at our gallery of photos to see inside.

