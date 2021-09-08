'Chatterbox' sessions to boost mental health prove to be just what the doctor ordered in Milton Keynes parish

A friendly church has opened its doors to lonely or anxious people in a bid to boost mental health in the parish.

And the special 'Chatterbox' sessions have already proved to be just what the doctor ordered.

The move by the Cross and Stable Church at Downs Barn comes after minister and local GP Rev Dr Sam Muthuveloe heard of two tragic cases of people who took their own lives during lockdown.

The Rev Dr Sam Muthuveloe

"They were in my parish," he said. "I was broken when I heard about it."

Sam has been a GP at the popular Sovereign Medical Centre on Pennyland for many years and ordained as a minister several years ago. He still continues his GP work as well as running the church.

"Lockdown and Covid has done so much damage," he said. "Many people's mental health crumbled and it left them lonely but anxious about going out again and meeting people.

"But now people are vaccinated, it's time for them to get out again and put their lives back together. We wanted to provide a safe place for them to do that."

The Cross and Stable Church and community centre

A strong campaigner for vaccination, Sam has even met with leaders of the local Travellers community to persuade them to get their jabs.

He launched the free Chatterbox sessions earlier this summer, opening the church doors on Wednesday mornings from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

His wife Ayesha makes cakes and provides tea, while Sam ensures everyone is given a warm welcome.

"The idea is that anyone of any age can come along, enjoy cake and a chat and make friends...Little things like this can really help peoples' mental health after all those months of lockdown," he said.

Dr Sam in his minister's role

"To my surprise, the sessions really took off. They now attract more more than I get to the Sunday service! I am really pleased," he said.

The Cross and Stable holds a service every Sunday at 11.00 am and welcomes newcomers – especially families and children.

Refreshments are served after the service.

The congregation is ‘ecumenical’ with people coming from different denominations and traditions, and the services reflect this variety, including material - for instance, from the Church of England, Methodist and Iona liturgies.

As part of the Stantonbury Ecumenical Partnership, it are sponsored by the Baptist, Church of England, Methodist and United Reformed Churches.