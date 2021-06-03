Check out this new play area that's just opened in Milton Keynes park

The Parks Trust has built a new play area specially for younger children at Great Linford Manor Park is now open.

The play area, which opened this week, is designed for toddlers and children up to eight years old. It features a climbable log stack, accessible roundabout and even a mud kitchen.

More than 40 parks in MK are managed by the Parks Trust and many of them have play areas. You can check out the locations and the play equipment here.