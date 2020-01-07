Check your Christmas presents as Matalan, TK Maxx and Superdrug in Milton Keynes issue URGENT warnings

Children's clothes, candles and hot water bottles are among the items to stop using NOW, according to Trading Standards.

You may have receive the items as a present or bought them for someone you love.

Matalan Girls Elsa Light Up Jumper - age 2-3 only

And the advice is - stop using them NOW and go back to the store you bought them from for a full refund.

Matalan has two products which need recalling - the Girls Elsa Light Up Jumper for aged two to three AND the Alphabet, Mermaid, Shark and Unicorn Hot Water Bottles.

In a statement from Matalan, it said: "It has come to our attention that the Elsa Light Up Jumper is not suitable for children under three years old due to small parts included in the jumper."

And as for the hot water bottles, it says: "It has come to our attention that the hot water bottles do not meet our usual high standards for quality and safety. As customer safety is our highest priority, we are immediately recalling these hot water bottles."

Matalan Alphabet Hot Water Bottle M854932

TK Maxx and Homesense are recalling the DW Home branded candles with wooden wicks.

According to Trading Standards, the candle releases an excessive amount of smoke.

"A person could inadvertently breathe in the toxic smoke, which might lead to poisoning or asphyxiation through carbon monoxide exposure," said the statement.

And Superdrug is recalling Superdrug B. Hydrated Hyaluronic Acid Spritz due to peppermint mistakenly being added to a batch.

Matalan Mermaid Hot Water Bottle M854938 and Shark Hot Water Bottle M854936

In a statement, Superdrug said: "(We) have begun an investigation into how this happened and will reintroduce B. Hyaluronic Acid Facial Spritz back to our shelves in 2020. If you have bought (it) and have an allergy or intolerance to peppermint, please do not use this product and instead return it for a full refund."

The advice is return the items to the store you bought them from for a full refund.

Matalan Unicorn Hot Water Bottle M854940