Cheeky swan that went jaywalking causes traffic chaos on one of the busiest grid roads in Milton Keynes

A fearless swan that desiced to wander along a busy grid road caused some traffic-stopping moments.

The nonchalant creature was reported to police today (Wenesday March 12) and MK Swan Rescue CIC and they sped to the scene, at the junction of the A5 at Bletchley.

Police offers from the nearby Blue Light Hub and Roads Policing stopped the traffic and managed to catch the swan, which was handed over to rescue volunteer Scott Humphries.

Experts will now check it over before releasing it into Willen Lake – in the hope that wanderlust will not strike again.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson had thanked drivers for their patience while the traffic had to be stopped.

Meanwhile, Scott said: “Another swan safe.. He was caught jaywalking along a very busy Milton Keynes dual carriageway - The A5D!

"He was promptly arrested until bailed out by MK Swan Rescue CIC”.

The CIC is a group of local volunteers dedicated to the care and protection of the swans and other water birds that grace our nearby lakes and waterways.

Their activities include the monitoring of resident birds to check for any issues requiring intervention, either resolving the problem on site, or if necessary transporting the bird to obtain medical assistance.

"We rely on the eyes of others within the community, often receiving calls from walkers, anglers, or other members of the public who report something of concern,” said a spokesperson.

If you see a bird in immediate danger, call Allie Humphries on 07540 054982 or Scott Humphries on 07379 709435.