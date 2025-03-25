Cheers to a great idea! Fun-loving care home opens its own pub for its elderly residents in Milton Keynes

A cheerful care home has opened its very own pub for its elderly residents to enjoy.

The Castlemead Arms has proudly opened at Castlemead in Newport Pagnell, providing a dedicated space for members of the care home community to enjoy a drink with their friends, or a welcoming space for celebrations with family members.

The space has been decorated with items you would find in a typical pub, including retro drink signs on the walls,traditional snacks and a full bar complete with beer mats and pint glasses. People can play traditional games such as draughts or dominoes.

The pub is designed to add to the care home’s “lifestyle offering”, say the care home’s bosses at Excelcare.

Care home residents and their families love the new Castlemead Arms pub

A spokesperson said: “Many of the people who live at Castlemead Court enjoyed visiting pubs throughout their lives, be it with friends or for family celebrations, so this new space aims to create a familiar and friendly environment that will help to bring back fond memories.”

The Castlemead Arms was officially opened by a gentleman who lives at the care home. He said a few words, cut the ribbon, and welcomed his friends to join him for a drink.

"The new pub was soon filled by the people who live and work at Castlemead – they played board games, tucked into their favourite snacks, and toasted to the opening of their brand-new space,” said the spokesperson.

“The team hopes the Castlemead Arms will be a place where happy memories are made and fond moments from the past are recalled,” they added.