Chef responsible for feeding Milton Keynes hospital patients wins national award for his catering skills
Francesco Fiore, known as Frank, is manager of the on-site canteen, which provides meals for hungry staff and visitors as well as patients.
His team cooks up a staggering 1,200 meals every single day of the year, often meeting complex dietary requirements.
On top of that, they serve hundreds of hard-working hospital staff, who enjoy regular themed menus that showcase flavours from all over the world.
Frank, who previsouly worked in Michelin-starred restaurants, was awarded the coveted "Caterer of the Year" title in the Hospital Caterers Association awards, which took place on Tuesday April 1.
The award recognises his significant contribution to patient wellbeing and recovery as well as his exceptional service to staff and visitors.
Judges heard he has transformed the MKUH catering experience with his innovation and imagination.
Under his leadership, the quality and variety of hospital food has improved, and he has also led the way on local sourcing and reducing waste.
As well as managing the hospital’s Eaglestone Restaurant, Frank’s catering operation includes services to wards which serve up over 1,000 cups of tea every day!
Joe Harrison, Chief Executive of MKUH said: “I am thrilled to see Frank’s skills and sincere passion for food recognised on the national stage.
He knows that food and drink have a really important role to play in patient experience and recovery. Thank you, Frank, for bringing a smile to so many faces.”
Frank has been cooking since he was 14 years old and says that he gets his best ideas from his mum. Prior to joining MKUH, he worked in a Michelin-starred restaurant and perfected his pastry chef skills at Harrods.
MKUH has 550 beds and employs over 4,400 staff who care for over half a million patients every year. Its menu for patients boasts diverse choices, ranging from traditional favourites to innovative options such as falafel tagine.
Patient feedback is positive, highlighting the broad range of choices, availability of hot and cold options and how tasty the food is.
