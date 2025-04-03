Chef responsible for feeding Milton Keynes hospital patients wins national award for his catering skills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A city hospital chef who perfected his pastry skills at Harrods has won the prestigious Caterer of the Year award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Francesco Fiore, known as Frank, is manager of the on-site canteen, which provides meals for hungry staff and visitors as well as patients.

His team cooks up a staggering 1,200 meals every single day of the year, often meeting complex dietary requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of that, they serve hundreds of hard-working hospital staff, who enjoy regular themed menus that showcase flavours from all over the world.

Francesco Fiore leads a team that cooks up 1,200 meals a day at Milton Keynes University Hospital

Frank, who previsouly worked in Michelin-starred restaurants, was awarded the coveted "Caterer of the Year" title in the Hospital Caterers Association awards, which took place on Tuesday April 1.

The award recognises his significant contribution to patient wellbeing and recovery as well as his exceptional service to staff and visitors.

Judges heard he has transformed the MKUH catering experience with his innovation and imagination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under his leadership, the quality and variety of hospital food has improved, and he has also led the way on local sourcing and reducing waste.

As well as managing the hospital’s Eaglestone Restaurant, Frank’s catering operation includes services to wards which serve up over 1,000 cups of tea every day!

Joe Harrison, Chief Executive of MKUH said: “I am thrilled to see Frank’s skills and sincere passion for food recognised on the national stage.

He knows that food and drink have a really important role to play in patient experience and recovery. Thank you, Frank, for bringing a smile to so many faces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frank has been cooking since he was 14 years old and says that he gets his best ideas from his mum. Prior to joining MKUH, he worked in a Michelin-starred restaurant and perfected his pastry chef skills at Harrods.

MKUH has 550 beds and employs over 4,400 staff who care for over half a million patients every year. Its menu for patients boasts diverse choices, ranging from traditional favourites to innovative options such as falafel tagine.

Patient feedback is positive, highlighting the broad range of choices, availability of hot and cold options and how tasty the food is.

.