A former Milton Keynes referee who was known as the legend of Chelsea Football Club had sadly died after battling cancer.

Bletchley born and bred Ernie Jennings was a lifelong supporter of Chelsea, travelling to home, away and European games.

He even used to run coaches for fellow fans to get to the matches, said his wife Helen.

Bletchley born and bred Ernie Jennings was known as 'The Legend' throughout he footballing community

Ernie was also widely known in Milton Keynes as a skilled referee and spent 30 years officiating at matches.

"I've received over 600 condolence messages, which proves how much the man was loved,” said Helen. “Whenever we would go out and about, Ernie was always referred to as ‘There's only one Ernie Jennings’, ‘The Ernie Jennings’ or ‘Legend’.

"Everyone knew and had heard of Ernie Jennings for football and refereeing.”

Ernie’s famous quote every week before travelling by train to a Chelsea game was ‘On our way to see the only team in London to win the champions league twice’.

Ernie with his wife Helen

A keen golfer, Ernie is also mourned by the MK golfing community and two different societies to which he belonged have been raising money for Willen Hospice and have been raising money for Willen hospice and Prostate Cancer Awareness in his memory.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year and underwent successful treatment. But in June this year he was diagnosed with a new cancer in the pancreas and sadly he passed away at home just seven weeks later. Helen gave up work to nurse him.

She said the support from friends and family has been overwhelming. So many people are expected at his funeral this Wednesday (August 23) that a double slot has been booked at Crownhill Crematorium to allow the anticipated numbers.

The funeral is at the Oak Chapel at 11.30am and the family have asked people to wear Chelsea shirts or anything blue to celebrate Ernie’s love of football.

A spokesman for the funeral directors, H W Mason and Sons, said: “The family would like to invite everyone who played a part in Ernie's life, friends and family, to share all their wonderful memories and great times of a true legend.”