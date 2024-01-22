Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Chelsea and England footballer has become patron of Milton Keynes-based charity that helps the families of children with brain tumours.

Ben Chilwell played in his younger years for Woburn Lions, which is now Woburn and Wavendon Football Club.

He was touched by the story of Woburn Sands boy Shay Patel, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 13 after battling a glioblastoma (GBM) brain tumour.

Afterwards Shay’s family set up Shay’s Smiles charity, with the aim of supporting families of children diagnosed with GBM with the cost of genetic testing, specialist doctors and care, as well as funding vital research to help further the desperate need for a cure.

It is a member charity of Brain Tumour Research and funds a PhD researcher at the Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence at Queen Mary University of London, as well as providing financial assistance to families of children with terminal brain tumours.

After Shay died, Ben Chilwell reached out to his family with a message of condolence and has since lent his support to their charity.

He said: “I was saddened to hear of Shay’s death and shocked to learn of the terminal prognosis of these types of brain tumours. I am proud to be a patron of Shay’s Smiles to help raise awareness of glioblastoma brain tumours.

Shay’s mum Niki O’Dea Patel said: “Shay was a devoted Chelsea supporter and also loved to play for his local Woburn and Wavendon FC team. He followed Ben’s career closely, inspired by their shared grassroots team.

"Significantly, Ben was signed to Chelsea just a few weeks before Shay’s death, and symbolically wears the 21 jersey, which was also Shay’s favourite number as they were both born on the 21st.

“We are honoured to have Ben as patron of Shay’s Smiles and to work alongside him in our aim of changing the landscape for children diagnosed with high-grade brain tumours. Shay would have been incredibly proud that Ben is patron of his legacy.”