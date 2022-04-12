Chemical spillage causes problems on Milton Keynes road

Milton Keynes Council has put out a warning about spillage, which has meant the closure of a roundabout lane and part of a redway

Until the area can be safely re-opened, there could be traffic delays and congestion, officers have warned.

The incident happened this morning at the Bottledump Roundabout, H8 Standing Way

Part of the carriageway is closed

An MK council spokesman said on social media: “The adjacent redway and outside lane on the roundabout are closed due to a chemical spill from a vehicle.

"Highways officers are on site to deal with this and the damage to the safety barrier but there may be congestion in this location until we can safely reopen the second lane.”

It is though the vehicle collided with the safety barrier, causing the chemical to spill out.