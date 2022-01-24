Chicken takeaway famous for award-winning wings opens in Milton Keynes

Thunderbird Fried Chicken, known for their award-winning wings, has opened up a delivery-only store in Central Milton Keynes.

Based at Jurys Inn at The Hub, the store will deliver exclusively through Deliveroo.

Thunderbird are best known for their golden fried chicken, flavour-packed burgers and fiery wings in innovative sauces.

Their Chipuffalo Wings with chipotle-buffalo sauce and a sprinkle of coriander won WingFest and were voted as the best Buffalo Wings in London.

Other goodies on offer include the Thunderbun, an OG Burger featuring a chicken breast, slathered in the brand's Awesome Sauce and topped with lettuce and pickles. Meltdown Tater Tots is a side of spuds covered in molten jalapeño-miso cheese, streaked with red pepper aioli, and sprinkled with spring onions, while the Vegan BBQ burger consists of a crispy jackfruit patty with sweet BBQ sauce and vegan ranch).

Thunderbird also offers freshly fried churros with a choice of dips.

