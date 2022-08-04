Chihuahua Charles becomes very mini celebrity as fundraising page is set up to help him recover from savage dog attack in Milton Keynes

The Citizen reported earlier today how the off lead dogs picked up pint-sized Charles, who weighs less than 5lb, shook him between them and bit him.

Owner Laura Behjet rushed her pet to the vet, where it was discovered the terriers had bitten right through his body, crushed his chest and punctured his lungs.

Miraculously he survived surgery to use his rubs to reconstruct his damaged chest. But Laura is now faced with a bills of thousands of pounds.

Good wishes have poured in for pint-sized Charles

She has launched a fundraising page here to help with the cost.

Meanwhile she is determined to trace the owner of the border terriers as it is believed they may have been responsible for other dog attacks.