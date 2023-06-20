Child almost hit by car as Travellers set up illegal camp near busy Milton Keynes roundabout

Drivers have been warned to beware of children and dogs running into the road from an illegal Traveller camp close to a city roundabout.

A dozen caravans have set up camp on land near the busy Furzton Lake roundabout, close to the Premier Inn and Hungry Horse and alongside H7 Chaffron Way.

This morning one driver witnessed another motorist having to slow suddenly a when small child out into the road right in front of a car.

There is a Travellers camp near the Furzton roundabout at the moment in MK

"The boy shot out from the camp, right into the road near the roundabout. Luckily the driver did really well and managed to miss him but it could have been a horrible tragedy,” she said.

"People should take extra care when approaching that roundabout in case it happens again.”

Other motorists have reported Travellers’ dogs running into the road.

Officials are aware of the illegal encampment and are taking steps to move it on. But this can often take several days.

The chair of Shenley Brook End and Tattenhoe Parish Council, Saleena Raja, posted on social media today: “The illegal encampment between Furzton and Shenley Lodge has been reported to ward councillors, our parish council and MKCity Council... Police have also been informed.”

She added: “I will keep you posted of any updates, as more information becomes available. Thank you to everyone who reported this to me.”

Last week an illegal Travellers camp set up at old Great Holm fire station and drivers reported dogs running into the road.

