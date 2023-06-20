News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Child almost hit by car as Travellers set up illegal camp near busy Milton Keynes roundabout

Motorists have reported children and dogs running onto the road
By Sally Murrer
Published 20th Jun 2023, 14:47 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 14:47 BST

Drivers have been warned to beware of children and dogs running into the road from an illegal Traveller camp close to a city roundabout.

A dozen caravans have set up camp on land near the busy Furzton Lake roundabout, close to the Premier Inn and Hungry Horse and alongside H7 Chaffron Way.

This morning one driver witnessed another motorist having to slow suddenly a when small child out into the road right in front of a car.

There is a Travellers camp near the Furzton roundabout at the moment in MKThere is a Travellers camp near the Furzton roundabout at the moment in MK
There is a Travellers camp near the Furzton roundabout at the moment in MK
Most Popular

"The boy shot out from the camp, right into the road near the roundabout. Luckily the driver did really well and managed to miss him but it could have been a horrible tragedy,” she said.

"People should take extra care when approaching that roundabout in case it happens again.”

Other motorists have reported Travellers’ dogs running into the road.

Officials are aware of the illegal encampment and are taking steps to move it on. But this can often take several days.

The chair of Shenley Brook End and Tattenhoe Parish Council, Saleena Raja, posted on social media today: “The illegal encampment between Furzton and Shenley Lodge has been reported to ward councillors, our parish council and MKCity Council... Police have also been informed.”

She added: “I will keep you posted of any updates, as more information becomes available. Thank you to everyone who reported this to me.”

Last week an illegal Travellers camp set up at old Great Holm fire station and drivers reported dogs running into the road.

One poor dog was hit by a car and seen limping into bushes. The outcome is not known.

Related topics:Milton KeynesTravellersOfficialsPremier Inn