Child missing for almost three weeks is believed to be in Milton Keynes
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a boy who has been missing for almost three weeks.
By Sally Murrer
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 5:35 pm
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 5:35 pm
Nashe was last seen in the Northampton area on August 25
Police say the 15-year-old is believed to be in Milton Keynes and have issued an appeal for anyone who has seen him.
Nashe is 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build with short black hair. He usually wears dark clothing.
Anyone who knows where he is should call Northamptonshire police on 999, quoting reference MPN4/2789/22.