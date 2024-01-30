Childbase Partnership hands over nearly £166,000 to The Trussell Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The target-beating donations are the work of 2,300 employee owners of the company and children and parents in 44-day nurseries in the south of England including Meadow View in Newport Pagnell, Hampstead Gate in Bradwell Common, and Woodlands in Downs Barn.

“You are an extraordinary and passionate group who have far exceeded our expectations in this year-long partnership. Your legacy of fundraising, food donations and promoting awareness of the Trussell Trust will continue to make a difference going forward,” said Sophie Sharp, The Trussell Trust’s Corporate Partnership Manager at a presentation ceremony at the company’s headquarters.

Childbase Partnership Head of Charity and a Regional Director, Michelle Lockhart, congratulated Charity Representatives – one from each setting – and their nursery families for far exceeding the targets set. The food donations alone were the equivalent weight of two African elephants.

“We are always ambitious in our fund-raising but given the cost-of-living crisis these totals represent extraordinary effort and generosity. We are mindful that the need remains and while our focus as a company will be directed to a new ‘Charity of the Year’ in 2024, I know we will all continue to do what we can to address food poverty.”

The Trussell Trust, which supports the largest network of food banks in the UK, provided a record three million emergency food parcels during the year with over one million of these for children.

Childbase Partnership fundraising activity included Snowdon climbing challenges, skydiving, sponsored walks and endless bake sales in all nurseries after over 2,000 plus employee owners adopted the charity for a year-long fundraising and awareness drive in a company-wide vote.

Childbase Partnership Chairman and Founder, Mike Thompson CBE, described the fundraising effort as phenomenal and a proud moment for the company before thanking colleagues and nursery parents for their commitment and generosity.

Childbase Partnership – which has a dedicated Charity Department supporting fundraising activities company wide – has given more than £3.5 million to worthy causes in its 35-year history.

Additionally, every employee is given a paid Volunteer Day away from work and The Childbase Charity Support Fund – with cash provided by the company – gives grants to charities or appropriate local community initiatives identified by colleagues in all settings during the course of their work.