Children aged 12 to 15 to be given their own Halloween Covid jab session as a 'treat' in Milton Keynes

Health bosses are organising a special drop-in session on Halloween for MK children aged 12-15 to receive their Covid jabs.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes CCG (BLMK) said: "It’s no trick, we are treating 12-15 year olds to their own vaccination session this Halloween."

They say the event is designed to enable young people to get their vaccination as early and easily as possible.

The special session is for children aged 12 to 15

The NHS started to roll out the Covid-19 jab to school children aged 12 to 15 last month as part of the biggest vaccination drive in health service history.

Children in this age group are eligible for one dose of the Pfizer vaccine following the government’s acceptance of the UK Chief Medical Officers’ recommendation. Jabs have already been carried out in schools across the area.

The October 31 drop-in sessions will cater for anyone who was unable to be vaccinated at school, those who are home schooled and anyone in the 12-15 age bracket that wants to be vaccinated outside of school.

The sessions are open from 16.00 - 18.00 at Saxon Court in Central Milton Keynes

Between these times 12-15 year olds do not need an appointment and can just turn up to get their vaccine. But they must be accompanied by an adult with parental responsibility as nobody will be vaccinated without parental consent.

Geraint Davies, Senior Responsible Officer for NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group said “This Halloween we are giving young people in BLMK 'pumpkin' to talk about when they can confirm to their friends that they have joined the millions that are playing their part by getting vaccinated."

He added: "Our vaccination teams are far from scary and are there to support those who have any questions."

“Getting vaccinated will enable the young to continue their important schooling and protecting those around them. We promise that at the end of their visit there will be treats and no tricks!”

Parents or guardians are also able to book their child in for a single dose of the vaccine through the online booking service or they can ring 119.