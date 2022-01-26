Children all over Milton Keynes invited to design a pudding fit for Her Majesty the Queen

Young art enthusiasts all over MK have been invited to designed a pudding for the Queen' s Platinum Jubilee.

Milton Keynes Mayor Mohammed Khan has launched a local ‘Platinum Pudding’ picture competition to celebrate the occasion.

Nationally, Buckingham Palace has launched a baking competition to find a 'Platinum Pudding' for HM The Queen's Jubilee this year.

The Mayor of MK wants youngsters to design a pudding fit for Her Majesty the Queen

Locally, the Mayor is inviting students of primary schools to submit a drawing of their design idea for a Platinum Pudding and for secondary school students to bake and send in a photo of their creation.

The competition is also open to Cadet forces, Scout and Guide Associations.

Secondary schools running a baking-based competition must select two puddings to be submitted via photographs.

For primary schools, there is no limit on the number of drawings submitted per primary school.

The winners of the drawing and baking competition will be announced at the end of May, just before the Jubilee bank holiday weekend and they will be awarded a certificate.

The competition is also open to the Cadet forces, Scout and Guide Associations. If you are submitting an entry as part of one of these groups, please state this on the email.

Pictures of cakes and drawings must be submitted on email to [email protected] by 5pm on Friday 20 May.