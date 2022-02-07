Children are urged to help win war against littering in Milton Keynes

The Parks Trust are asking youngsters in all schools and community groups in MK to help them combat the borough's litter problem.

The charity is again launching its annual litter poster competition to find a winning design to display in parks and local council noticeboards.

Each year littering costs The Parks Trust £350,000, about 13% of their annual operational cost, to remove litter and service bins across their parkland.

Also, the steady flow of food wrapper, plastic bottles and cans pollutes the local environment, harms wildlife and damages the planet.

The Parks Trust and Milton Keynes Council' s environment and waste team have joined forces to launch this competition, which is open to all MK schools and youth community groups to enter.

The winners will receive a certificate, a free Outdoor Learning Session with The Parks Trust or a set of 10 litter pickers for their class or community group.

The 2022 Litter Poster Competition was officially launched today (Monday) and the closing date for entries is March 4.

This was the poster from last year's winner, Annabelle Rhodes.

This year two winners will be selected so that entries can be made from different age groups: KS1 (five to seven-year olds) and KS2 (seven to 11-year olds).

Once all entries are submitted the top ten posters will go to a public vote and the winners will then be announced on March 25 to coincide with the Keep Britain Tidy Spring Clean.

Last year’s winner, Annabelle Rhodes from Giles Brook Primary School, created an eye-catching design and The Parks Trust are hoping entries will be just as good this year.

They are looking for a poster design that encourages the people of Milton Keynes to look after their environment and not litter and must include one of these key messages; ‘Take your litter home to recycle’, ‘If the bin is full, take your litter home’, or ‘Leave nothing but footprints’.

The Parks Trust have created a template on their website that you can use if it helps along with some top tips and hints about what the judges will be looking for.