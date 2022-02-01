Children as young as five now eligible for Covid vaccine in Milton Keynes

Clinically vulnerable children aged between five and 11 can now be booked in for a Covid vaccination in Milton Keynes.

Eligible children include those with diabetes, immunosuppression, learning disabilities, and other conditions as outlined by the UK Health Security Agency in the Green Book.

Others who live with someone who is immunosuppressed may also qualify.

Children aged between five and 11 can get the Covid vaccine if they are clinically vulnerable

Parents and guardians should wait for the NHS to contact them for when it is their child’s turn to get the life-saving vaccine with local NHS teams already contacting those who are eligible.

Ruth Ashmore, director of commissioning and executive lead for the vaccination programme for NHS England and NHS Improvement East of England, said: “The vaccine remains our best defence against Covid so it’s great that the most at-risk children can now receive their first vaccination.

“Covid vaccines are safe and effective offering significant protection against severe illness.

“The latest UK Health Security Agency data shows that two weeks after getting a booster, you are 89% less likely to end up in hospital with Covid than if you are unvaccinated.”

In line with national guidance, patient information is sent out to parents and guardians with information on the COVID-19 vaccination.

Parents and guardians are asked to attend with their children and are asked to read the patient information in advance of arriving for their appointment.

Eligible children in this cohort will get a second dose eight weeks after their first dose and can’t receive any vaccination until four weeks after a positive test for coronavirus.

More than 13.5 million vaccination doses have now been administered across the east of England but with the Omicron variant still widespread within the region, the NHS is urging all those yet to have their first dose to come forward.