Children eat free at Milton Keynes diner this summer

Children in Milton Keynes can eat for free for the entire summer holidays thanks to an American diner chain.

Buddies has launched its Kids Eat Free All Summer offer at its chain of American diners, including its restaurant at Old Stratford.

Buddies

The offer reads: "Bring the kids to your favourite Buddies over the summer holidays - we will help keep them entertained with our new kids menu too."

The offer, which runs from today (Wednesday, July 17) until Tuesday September 3, is for one free kids meal with each adult main meal, all day, Monday to Friday excluding bank holiday.

Buddies also has a restaurants off the A5 at Hockcliffe.