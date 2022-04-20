Children enjoy 5,000 free activities over Easter holidays in Milton Keynes

The fun on offer ranged from cheerleading to cooking and each session encouraged socialisation, healthy eating, and physical activity.

MK Council’s Labour and Lib Dem Progressive Alliance secured funding to offer the sessions, which took place in schools, community spaces and outdoor centres across the borough.

One of the providers, All People Active, held multiple sessions, including a ‘fit and fed’ day for six to twelve-year-olds at Langland Community School in Netherfield.

Labour Woughton and Fishermead ward Councillor, Carole Baume, went along to the session and said: “It was great to see so many children enjoying themselves. These activities are a brilliant way for children to keep active and eat a healthy meal, all while having fun.”

She added: "They also ease parents’ financial worries as they don’t have to worry about childcare for the day, or providing lunch, which is especially valuable now that families are really feeling the crunch.”

MK College also took part by hosting ‘fit and food’ camps at Sport Central. And last week, children took part in sporting activities while also cooking pizzas and making smoothies with chefs from MK College-based restaurant, The Brasserie.

Councillor Paul Trendall, who is the Lib Dem Cabinet member for Customer Services, said: “MK Council does all it can to support families in need, and these sessions are a prime example of that. It was clear to see just how happy the children were to be playing, making new friends, and enjoying some great food.”

Other activities that took place during the Easter break included Ninja Club, fashion and cultural dance club, cinema and Gulliver’s Land trips, music lessons, and performing arts camp.