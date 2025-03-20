Children in care in Milton Keynes are given a chance to prove their worth

Children in the city's care system have been given a chance to show how successful they can be in finding work and a future career.

The youngsters, who are looked after by MK City Council, had told how they felt frustrated about not being given work opportunities.

Cllr Shazna Muzammil, leader of the council's Conservative Group, listened to them and drafted a motion to put to the full council meeting on Wednesday (March 19),

She urged the council to collaborate with local businesses, charities, and partners to establish a comprehensive range of work placements for the children.

Cllr Muzammil

This initiative aims to provide every young person with access to diverse and valuable career pathways, equipping them with the confidence and experience needed to thrive in a competitive job market.

The motion, called Project Unlocking Opportunities, received unanimous support from councillors.

Cllr Muzammil said: “The children shared their aspirations and frustrations with us,” she explained. “They expressed their desire for a chance to prove themselves and develop essential skills for their future. It was clear that action was necessary.” "This initiative is not just about creating opportunities; it’s about demonstrating to these young people that our community believes in them and is ready to invest in their futures.”

She added “I started this project and worked closely with officers and businesses to get this initiative off the ground, and as I have stressed over and over it is not about politics, it is about what we can do for our children". "It is a collective responsibility of every elected councillor and officer of the council to ensure every child in our care has the support necessary to succeed. I am proud to be bringing this to the forefront and welcome this cross-party support."

Cllr Muzammil concluded: "I am hopeful we can create lasting change for our Looked After children.”

