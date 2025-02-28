Children in Milton Keynes have healthier teeth than their peers, data shows

Children in Milton Keynes have healthier teeth than their peers, according to data by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities.

The figures revealed that under-20s in the city were admitted to hospital around 75 times for a decaying tooth extraction in 2023-2024, down on 85 the previous year.

It also reveals that there were approximately 95 rotten tooth extractions per 100,000 children and young people in the area.

Nationally there were about 30,587 episodes of decaying tooth extractions for 0 to 19-year-olds last year - equivalent to around 229 per 100,000 children and young people and a significantly higher rate than here in Milton Keynes.

The figures also exposed significant regional and economic differences across the country, with Sheffield having the highest rate of admissions at 1,145 per 100,000 people, while Leicester had just 15 per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, children and young people living in the most deprived areas were three and a half times more likely to be admitted for decaying teeth compared to those living in the most affluent communities.

The figures also showed tooth decay was the most common reason for hospital admissions in children aged five to nine in 2023-2024.

Earlier this week the Government announced it would roll out a supervised toothbrushing scheme in schools in the most deprived areas to tackle inequalities in children’s oral health.

Chief executive of the Oral Health Foundation Dr Nigel Carter warned that the figures were still too high saying: "Every day we delay, more children suffer unnecessary pain, miss school, and require hospital treatment.

"The Government has been given the solutions - now it must deliver them."

Health Minister Stephen Kinnock said: "These findings are a stark reminder of the awful situation so many children up and down the country continue to face with their oral health.

"We must end the postcode lottery that so many individuals fall victim to - which is why this Government has already started tackling the crisis in NHS dentistry by delivering an extra 700,000 urgent dental appointments across the country so that people in excruciating pain can get the treatment they deserve.

"From prevention to reforming the dental contract, we will work with our partners to get dentistry working for patients again."