Children on seven estates in Milton Keynes to receive special visit from Santa

Residents of Woughton parish have had their Christmas wishes granted with a series of visits from Santa planned in December.

Even though he is really busy, Santa will be visiting all seven estates of Woughton with presents and music and fun.

The tour will start with Netherfield and Beanhill on Wednesday December 16, followed by Peartree Bridge and Eaglestone on Thursday 16th.

Santa will be visiting children in the Woughton parish

Leadenhall and Coffee Hall will be visited on Friday December 17, while the final stop will be Tinkers Bridge on the afternoon of Saturday December 18.

Santa will be joined by some of his elves and other helpers from Woughton Community Council and local Resident Associations.