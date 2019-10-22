Children's author to host live treasure hunt in Milton Keynes

An author is hosting a live treasure hunt across Milton Keynes to celebrate the release of his new children's picture book A Knight Named Clover.

Iain Row, who used to live in Milton Keynes, will pop up at six secret locations all over the city between 10am and 3pm on November 1.

When people find him, they win prizes including a unique pre-production proof of the book, signed by the author.

Iain has to stay in each location for at least ten minutes, posting his location on his website and on Facebook before leaving.

He said: “Everyone enjoys a good adventure.

“I wanted to give people a fun activity to help them get in the spirit of the book, and Milton Keynes is perfect because it’s so easy to get about.”

Equipped with a banner measuring more than two square metres, Iain will be hard to miss.

A Knight Named Clover, which was published on October 1, tells the story of a princess raised by her father to be a knight.

Then, when a dragon finally appears, her overprotective father won’t let her fight it.

“People have responded so positively, it’s been wonderful,” said Iain, who took the book into schools during the editing process, asking teachers to read it to their children without any preparation, to ensure that it was easy to pick up and read.

“Having lived in Milton Keynes for most of my life, it’s been a privilege to launch a book here.”

Full details of the event can be found at facebook.com/AKnightNamedClover and iainrow.com

A Knight Named Clover is available in bookshops and on Amazon, and signed copies are available at iainrow.com