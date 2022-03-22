Children's centre to run free football classes for tiny tots in Milton Keynes

A children’s centre in MK has received a £1,500 from a local councillor to enable them to provide free sports activities for under-fives.

Conniburrow Children’s Centre will spend some of the cash on upgrading its outdoor garden space and the rest on funding free sessions of SOCATOTS.

The football scheme is a play based activity programme specifically designed for girls and boys aged between six months and five years.

Developed soon after the world famous Brazilian Soccer Schools, it helps develop children’s motor skills, movement, speech, numeracy, colour identification, communication and teamwork abilities.

Labour ward councillor Ben Nolan represents CMK ward, and has allocated money from his ward grant to the centre.

He said: “It’s important that our future generations are properly socialised from a young age, and the staff at Conniburrow Children’s Centre have done a brilliant and innovative job at ensuring this happens – even during a pandemic.

“The upgrades to the garden will ensure children can have fun, explore and enjoy the enriching and safe environment for years to come.”

Cllr Ben Nolan at Conniburrow Children's Centre

"The remaining £500 means the centre can offer free ‘Socatots’ classes to promote play and socialisation among young children."

Cllr Nolan added: “Socatots are popular toddler football classes that encourage teamwork and physical activity, and are hugely beneficial for children’s development. It’s great news that the centre will be able to use this funding to offer sessions to families and their young children!”

Nickie Johnson from the centre said: "We are so delighted with the funding which will mean we can fund free access to Socatots to our families, and buy new toys for the garden area.