Childrens home in Milton Keynes is praised by Ofsted for ‘exceptional support’

An MK Council-run children’s home has been praised by Ofsted for the ‘exceptional support’ it offers to youngsters.

Furze House in Furzton provides care and accommodation for up to 10 children between five and 19 years old.

The 16-strong team of staff provide young people with residential short breaks plus day care for those with learning disabilities.

The children are given exceptional support

Stays in the home can vary from a single night to regular visits on consecutive days.

The Ofsted report, which rates the children’s home as ‘good’, states that children who have moved onto adult services are provided with exceptional support by the staff.

One parent said that staff were ‘brilliant’ in supporting her child and she would not hesitate in recommending the provider to other families.

Staff at Furze House were also commended for their positive relationships with children and care which is tailored to each individual child and their needs. This means that ‘children consistently make progress’ thanks to the efforts of the team.

Cllr Zoe Nolan with the Furze House team in Milton Keynes

Inspectors visited the home in January and spoke with staff, children and their families, social workers and local school staff about their experiences.

Rosemarie Jefkins, manager of Furze House, said: “Despite the additional pressures of the pandemic which disrupted the lives of many children, our team has worked incredibly hard to maintain a high level of care over the past 18 months. We have continued to provide opportunities for children in Milton Keynes to enjoy new experiences, have fun and take a break from their everyday routine while reducing the pressure on parents and carers.”

Councillor Zoe Nolan, Cabinet member for Children and Families said: “It’s obvious from the moment you step inside Furze House, what a caring environment it is. I’m so proud of the whole team there who support and protect some of our most vulnerable young people. It’s great to see Ofsted recognise the team for their professionalism and the way they build deep relationships with all of the children in their care."