Children's play parks falling into state of disrepair all over Milton Keynes and need urgent attention, say councillors

Children’s play park equipment on sites across MK is falling into disrepair and should be subject to a comprehensive survey, Conservative councillors have said.

They want an amendment to be put into the council’s annual budget – due to be decided tonight (Wednesday) - to allow for the scrutiny to take place as soon as possible.

A spokesman for the Conservative group said: “Over the last few years, numerous play parks owned by MKCC - of which there are approximately 400 - have fallen into disrepair. such as Portishead Road playpark in Tattenhoe.

This is one of the newer play areas, in good condition

"These facilities are vital to the community, allowing our children to safely enjoy the outdoors with their families and friends. It is thus unacceptable that so many are in desperate need of some urgent repair and renovation.”

The Tories say the Labour/Lib Dem alliance has dedicated just £485,000 to play park maintenance for the coming council year 2023/24.

And a “maintenance backlog” on play equipment has resulted from a consistent lack of funding provided by MKCC, they claim.

Cllr Shazna Muzammil said: ;At a time when our community needs safe and accessible outdoor spaces more than ever, it is unacceptable that so many of our play parks have fallen into disrepair. The dedicated funding for play park maintenance is insufficient, and the current approach to patch maintenance is unsustainable.

"These play parks are not only important for our children’s social development, but they are also extremely beneficial to their mental health. We are a growing city,

but we seem to be ignoring basic necessities in our communities and I feel the Labour led council has missed out an opportunity to prioritise what is hugely important in this year’s budget.

"This is disappointing, unacceptable, and irresponsible.”

Shazna added: “Thus, MK Conservative Group are requesting the administration commit to surveying all play parks and reporting clearly the extent and cost of renovation required to maintain them all to the same high standard, regardless of whatever parish or ward they are sited.