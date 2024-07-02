Chitty Chitty Bang Bang due at MK theatre today has been cancelled after the car broke down

The show can't go on

It looks like not even the genius of inventor Caractacus Potts can save a beloved show due at Milton Keynes Theatre from today.

The truly scrumptious show Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has been cancelled after severe damage to the intricate Chitty car mechanism in the move from Bromley to Milton Keynes. It had been due to run until Saturday.

The theatre said today: “The producers of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang have been forced to make the unavoidable and incredibly difficult decision to cancel all performances of the show in Milton Keynes this week. They apologise for the huge disappointment and inconvenience this will undoubtedly cause.

“Please bear with us whilst we try to explore options. In the event we cannot deliver the show to Milton Keynes at another time, patrons will be contacted and offered transfers to another venue (if feasible) and/or refunds.”