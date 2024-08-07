Chocolate fans in Milton Keynes notice very big change to favourite Cadbury's treat

Cadbury’s, the nation’s favourite chocolate brand, has this new unveiled a new latest mouth-watering creation.

Fans of the Cadbury’s Fruit and Nut bars can now treat themselves to a new experience, the Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruitier & Nuttier snack, which is not only tastier but healthier.

The bar is designed for on-the-go enjoyment, featuring a mix of fruits and nuts, including dates, apricots, hazelnuts and almonds, all topped with a satisfying layer of Cadbury chocolate.

Rolling out in stores nationwide, the bars will be available in Original and Orange Boost multipacks and Orange Boost single bars and are perfect as on the go snacks, for afternoon pick me ups or even for sharing with friends on weekend hikes.

Cadbury's new Fruitier and Nuttier bar is packed with goodness, says the company

They provide a snacking experience that's “fruitier, nuttier, chocolatier and squidgier” than ever before, say the company’s experts.

Abi Eayrs, Cadbury’s brand Manager, said: “We are delighted to introduce the new Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruitier & Nuttier bars offering exciting on-the-go snacking alternatives for Cadbury fans. Our new bars deliver pure feel-good indulgence while containing over 70% fruit and nuts and being only 127 calories per bar. It's a treat that stands on its own scrumptious merits and we are excited to see the response as these new products land on shelves.”

Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruitier & Nuttier Bars are rolling out from now across major retailers nationwide and are available in single bar format (RRP: £1.00) and in multipacks of 4 x 30g bars in both original and Orange Boost flavours (RRP: £2.50).