Chris Kamara to open new Ninja Warrior Adventure Park in Milton Keynes

The new Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park will be opening in Milton Keynes next month, on Saturday February 12.

Legendary football pundit and Ninja Warrior UK co-presenter Chris Kamara will be there to welcome the first few guests through the doors.

Inspired by the hit ITV show, the venue is being built between IKEA and Asda in Bletchley. It will feature a mix of adrenalin-fueled TV show-style courses and inflatable runs.

Chris Kamara will open the new Ninja park

And it promises to combine fun, fitness and fire imaginations for people who want to discover their inner Ninjas.

The 23,000 sq ft, indoor facility will include obstacles to climb, balance, jump and swing across, as well the famous Warped Wall and the ultimate airbag leap.

General admission to new new Ninja starts from £12.50 per person and sessions are available to book in advance now here.

Wayne Davies, General Manager for Ninja Warrior UK Milton Keynes said: “We’re so excited to be bringing a slice of brilliant, wholesome family entertainment to Milton Keynes with the Ninja Warrior UK brand, which is loved by all age groups. Expect to tackle some obstacles very similar to the television show - including a chance to try and beat our very own warped wall!”

Chris Kamara said: “I really look forward to the opening of a new Ninja Warrior and Milton Keynes will be no exception. The reaction we get from guests attending is just unbelievable! It’s such a great family show that everyone now has the opportunity to come down and have a go for themselves. And, I still get to do the best bit of the job which is to watch on - it’s equally as entertaining, trust me!”

In May 2021, it was announced that BGL (Burhill Group Limited) had become an official licensed operator of two of ITV’s Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Parks in England. The opening of this third venue in Milton Keynes comes following the immediate uptake and success of both original sites in Sheffield and Southampton.

Sophie Burke, BGL’s Group Head of Marketing comments: “We like to think we’ve created the perfect safe place to escape to with each and every session carefully organised and managed so that parents, guardians and grandparents have no excuse! Even Mini Ninjas will get to have a go with special sessions catering just for under 5s on certain days of the week.”