Christmas Day party thrown for Milton Keynes' elderly thanks to charity's team of helpers

A Christmas Day party brought delight to Milton Keynes' elderly as a team of volunteers ensured they did not go without this festive time.

With the generous sponsorship of local companies, and community members taking part in fundraising events, Milton Keynes Christmas Day Party for the Elderly hosted 101 guests who would otherwise have spent the day alone.

The event, which was funded with £8,500 of donations, took place at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel.

A spokesman said: "We have amazing volunteers, we pay tribute to them all; volunteer drivers chauffeuring guests, London Hire providing an adaptable bus and volunteers who attended during the day.

"A special mention to Tom Shea at The New Factory for storing all of our equipment throughout the year."

Some of the sponsors and supporters included Santander, Right Move, Aspers Casino, Shenley Church End Parish Council, Marshalls Amplification, MKDTC, Readie Construction, We Make Footballers MK, Tattenhoe Traders, Poundland, John Lewis and Waitrose.

The spokesman added: "Huge thanks to Rebecca Ludlow and Rob Oakley giving their time to entertain with their amazing singing talents.

"Lastly, a big thank you to the Double Tree by Hilton, MK and their staff who looked after us so well."

"Time now to start fundraising for Christmas Day 2020."

If you would like to donate towards next year's party visit: justgiving.com/mkchristmaspartyelderly