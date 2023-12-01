Christmas fundraiser branches out in Milton Keynes to raise money for Alzheimer’s charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Slimming World consultant from Milton Keynes is getting in the Christmas spirit to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Jane Hammonds started fundraising when her dad, Michael, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s back in 2017. Her long-term aim is to raise as much money as possible to help find a cure.

So far her fundraising efforts include a Memory Tree at Midsummer Place Christmas Tree Festival. The tree is decorated with images of lost loved ones, and if it gains most votes as part of the festival competition will raise £2,250 towards Jane’s fundraising efforts. To vote follow the link

Jane Hammonds, who will be running the |MK Winter Hal Marathon dressed as a Christmas tree, is pictured alongside her Memory Xmas Tree at Midsummer Place

She also has a stall at the Stony Christmas Lights market tomorrow (2/12) with all proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s pot. All items on the stall have been handcrafted by members of Jane’s Stony Stratford, Wolverton and Olney Slimming World groups who have all got behind the fundraising initiative to raise £s while losing lbs.

As a keen runner as well as a fundraiser, Jane will be pulling on her running shoes to take part in the Milton Keynes Winter Half Marathon on Sunday, December 10, dressed as a Christmas tree. And her final push will be the TCS London Marathon next April.

Jane said: “I’ve seen first-hand how cruel Alzheimer’s can be. If I can help by raising funds to find a cure then I feel all my efforts are more than worth it.”