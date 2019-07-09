Christmas sale launches in Milton Keynes ... in July!

Yes you read that correctly.

It might be warm and sunny outside, but Willen Hospice is bringing Christmas to Milton Keynes on Saturday July 27.

Christmas in July

The Christmas in July sale is a chance for local shoppers to beat the festive rush by stocking up on Christmas gifts and decorations.

There is also a chance to prepare for summer with a huge array of home essentials, brand new patio sets, benches and garden accessories at low prices.

Lynn Reeves, Area Retail Operations Manager for the hospice, said: “We’re looking to clear space for new stock and this is the perfect opportunity to offer customers a bargain on clearance items. This is a one-day only sale with everything under one roof. Every pound will benefit the hospice.”

The sale is at the Newport Pagnell Baptist Church (Lovat Hall) in Silver Street.