'Chubby Yoga' classes for plus size people at Milton Keynes wellness centre

A wellness centre in MK has launched special classes called 'Chubby Yoga' for plus-sized people.

The Nest in Twizel Close on Stonebridge, near Wolverton, is running the classes on Thursdays at 7pm.

Instructor Kayleigh Herbert said the sessions were designed for people size 16 plus who are looking for a "safe, fun and comfortable place" to move their bodies.

The classes are for plus size people

Her initiative, advertised on social media, had already proved a hit, with a string of interested participants asking to join.

The Nest advertises itself as a safe, fun and exclusive centre and its aim is to provide everyone with an area they feel comfortable in to improve their health and wellness.

"We have a strong community approach, our non judgmental, no expectations and fun ethos ensure that we build a community of like minded, positive and wonderful people," said a spokesman,