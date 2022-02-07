Church bells ring out all over Milton Keynes to celebrate the Queen's anniversary

Bells rang out all over MK in honour of Her Majesty the Queen yesterday (Sunday).

Freed from restrictions on ringing together because of Covid, ringers all over Milton Keynes joined forced to celebrate the 70th anniversary of accession to the throne.

At Woughton-on-the-Green, the local band of ringers rang a quarter-peal in celebration. Among the ringers were two who had been children on February 6 1952.

Ringers at St Lawrence Church in Bradwell. From left to right Francesca Sicorello, Brian Fisher, David Joyce, Jenny Brookman, Ian Green and Rose Downard.

At other towers such as Bletchley and Bradwell, teenagers who could barely remember the last jubilee were ringing.

Martin Petchey, Chair of the North Bucks Branch of the Diocesan Guild of Bellringers, said “ Bells have always rung out to celebrate national occasions. Now we’re free of Covid restrictions, Milton Keynes bells can do so again – and its great to be part of the wave of thanks for the long service of