Church of Christ the Cornerstone launches special Christmas appeal in Milton Keynes

The city centre's Church of Christ the Cornerstone is running its Christmas appeal for the tenth year.

Over the past decade the appeal has raised more than £120,000, which has been distributed among 40 worthy charities.

It is designed to be a practical expression of the congregation’s commitment to the outreach mission of the church, and people can donate online, by post or in person by dropping in to the church. Full details are below.

The Church of Christ the Cornerstone at Central Milton Keynes

Traditionally the appeal includes fundraising initiatives such as a gift wrapping service in the shopping centre, carol singing and street collections.

Local councillor Sam Crooks has even followed in the footsteps of his father, the late Dean of Belfast Cathedral, and sat outside the church for a week in the cold to collect cash in a barrel. The late Dean Sammy Crooks was dubbed Black Santa due to his clerical cloak and the collection remains a tradition today in Belfast.

But this year, due to Covid, the extra fundraising activities have had to be cancelled, and the appeal is reliant upon people's donations. But as previously, collections will be held at the major Christmas and New Year services.

This year's beneficiaries will be Advantage Africa, the church’s own Hardship Fund, the Community Foundation’s Afghan Crisis Appeal, Citizens Advice, and the Winter Night Shelter.

Cllr Sam Crooks has braved the cold to collect cash outside the church in previous years

"All the money raised will go to these organisations. We hope to give around £1,000 to each," said a spokesman for the appeal.

He added: "Please give as generously as you are able... In previous years donors have contributed all or part of their winter fuel grant, which we have greatly appreciated."

You can make a donation in one of the following ways:

Online or telephone banking: Metro Bank, sort code 23 05 80, account number 43302825, account name Cornerstone Christmas Appeal. Please

write ‘Xmas’ as the payment reference.

By post: Please make a cheque payable to ‘Cornerstone Christmas Appeal’ and post it to: Cornerstone Christmas Appeal, Church of Christ the Cornerstone, 300 Saxon Gate West, Milton Keynes, MK9 2ES.