Cineworld cinema is at risk of closure in Milton Keynes, say owners
The chain has issued an update after falling into administration
Cineworld in MK is one of more than 100 cinemas at risk of closure as the chain struggles to find a buyer after falling into administration.
The company, which is currently £5billion in debt, went into administration last Autumn and has now issued an update.
Cineworld says there is a number of potential buyers, but none are willing to pay for the whole business.
Their Milton Keynes venue is based at Xscape and opened in June 2000. It has 16 screens ranging from 135 to 259 seats. These include a ScreenX, which uses multi-projection theatre technology to provide moviegoers with a 270-degree panoramic viewing experience .
Some of the Cineworld screens are also available for private hire and conferences.
Should the company fail to find a buyer, Milton Keynes would be one of 129 cinemas across the UK and Ireland at risk of closure.
The brand, which employs around 28,000 workers globally, has said it hopes to recover from bankruptcy protection before the middle of 2023 and is still fully operational. However, its future remains uncertain while proposals are reviewed.
A spokesperson for Cineworld said: "The company has now received non-binding proposals from a number of potential transaction counterparties for some or all of the group’s business.
He added: "The company is reviewing such proposals in conjunction with its advisers and key stakeholders and, whilst no decision has been made as to whether to pursue a sale transaction, and the terms of any such transaction remain uncertain, based on the proposals received to date, it is not expected that any sale transaction will provide any recovery for the holders of the company’s equity interests."
The firm operates 103 cinemas under the Cineworld brand across the UK and the Republic of Ireland and a further 26 under Picturehouse brand.
Full list of Cineworld cinemas at risk of closure:
Aberdeen - Queens Links
Aberdeen - Union Square
Aldershot
Ashford
Ashton-under-Lyne
Barnsley
Basildon
Bedford
Belfast
Birmingham - Broad Street
Birmingham - NEC
Boldon Tyne and Wear
Bolton
Bracknell
Bradford
Braintree
Brighton
Bristol
Broughton
Burton upon Trent
Bury St Edmunds
Cardiff
Castleford
Cheltenham
Chesterfield
Chichester
Crawley
Dalton Park
Didcot
Didsbury
Dover
Dundee
Eastbourne at The Beacon
Edinburgh
Ely
Falkirk
Glasgow - Parkhead
Glasgow - Renfrew Street
Glasgow - Silverburn
Gloucester Quays
Harlow - Harvey Centre
Harlow - Queensgate
Haverhill
Hemel Hempstead
High Wycombe
Hinckley
Hull
Huntingdon
Ipswich
Leeds - White Rose
Leigh
Llandudno
London - Bexleyheath
London - Enfield
London - Feltham
London - Hounslow
London - Ilford
London - Leicester Square
London - South Ruislip
London - The O2 Greenwich
London - Wandsworth
London - Wembley
London - West India Quay
London - Wood Green
Loughborough
Luton
Middlesbrough
Milton Keynes
Newcastle upon Tyne
Newport - Friars Walk
Newport - Isle of Wight
Newport - Spytty Park
Northampton
Nottingham
Plymouth
Poole
Rochester
Rugby
Runcorn
Rushden Lakes
Sheffield
Shrewsbury
Solihull
Speke
Stevenage
St Helens
St Neots
Stoke-on-Trent
Swindon - Regent Circus
Swindon - Shaw Ridge
Telford
Wakefield
Warrington
Watford
Weston-super-Mare
Weymouth
Whiteley
Witney
Wolverhampton
Yate
Yeovil
York
Dublin