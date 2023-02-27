Cineworld in MK is one of more than 100 cinemas at risk of closure as the chain struggles to find a buyer after falling into administration.

The company, which is currently £5billion in debt, went into administration last Autumn and has now issued an update.

Cineworld says there is a number of potential buyers, but none are willing to pay for the whole business.

Cineworld at Xscape is at risk of closure

Their Milton Keynes venue is based at Xscape and opened in June 2000. It has 16 screens ranging from 135 to 259 seats. These include a ScreenX, which uses multi-projection theatre technology to provide moviegoers with a 270-degree panoramic viewing experience .

Some of the Cineworld screens are also available for private hire and conferences.

Should the company fail to find a buyer, Milton Keynes would be one of 129 cinemas across the UK and Ireland at risk of closure.

The brand, which employs around 28,000 workers globally, has said it hopes to recover from bankruptcy protection before the middle of 2023 and is still fully operational. However, its future remains uncertain while proposals are reviewed.

A spokesperson for Cineworld said: "The company has now received non-binding proposals from a number of potential transaction counterparties for some or all of the group’s business.

He added: "The company is reviewing such proposals in conjunction with its advisers and key stakeholders and, whilst no decision has been made as to whether to pursue a sale transaction, and the terms of any such transaction remain uncertain, based on the proposals received to date, it is not expected that any sale transaction will provide any recovery for the holders of the company’s equity interests."

The firm operates 103 cinemas under the Cineworld brand across the UK and the Republic of Ireland and a further 26 under Picturehouse brand.

Full list of Cineworld cinemas at risk of closure:

Aberdeen - Queens Links

Aberdeen - Union Square

Aldershot

Ashford

Ashton-under-Lyne

Barnsley

Basildon

Bedford

Belfast

Birmingham - Broad Street

Birmingham - NEC

Boldon Tyne and Wear

Bolton

Bracknell

Bradford

Braintree

Brighton

Bristol

Broughton

Burton upon Trent

Bury St Edmunds

Cardiff

Castleford

Cheltenham

Chesterfield

Chichester

Crawley

Dalton Park

Didcot

Didsbury

Dover

Dundee

Eastbourne at The Beacon

Edinburgh

Ely

Falkirk

Glasgow - Parkhead

Glasgow - Renfrew Street

Glasgow - Silverburn

Gloucester Quays

Harlow - Harvey Centre

Harlow - Queensgate

Haverhill

Hemel Hempstead

High Wycombe

Hinckley

Hull

Huntingdon

Ipswich

Leeds - White Rose

Leigh

Llandudno

London - Bexleyheath

London - Enfield

London - Feltham

London - Hounslow

London - Ilford

London - Leicester Square

London - South Ruislip

London - The O2 Greenwich

London - Wandsworth

London - Wembley

London - West India Quay

London - Wood Green

Loughborough

Luton

Middlesbrough

Milton Keynes

Newcastle upon Tyne

Newport - Friars Walk

Newport - Isle of Wight

Newport - Spytty Park

Northampton

Nottingham

Plymouth

Poole

Rochester

Rugby

Runcorn

Rushden Lakes

Sheffield

Shrewsbury

Solihull

Speke

Stevenage

St Helens

St Neots

Stoke-on-Trent

Swindon - Regent Circus

Swindon - Shaw Ridge

Telford

Wakefield

Warrington

Watford

Weston-super-Mare

Weymouth

Whiteley

Witney

Wolverhampton

Yate

Yeovil

York

