Cineworld ignores Freedom Day and keeps social distancing in place in Milton Keynes

Cineworld has confirmed it will still be seating people at a safe social distance at its Milton Keynes cinema, despite the easing of Covid restrictions.

The chain will also be keeping hand sanitiser stations, deep cleaning, plastic till screens and more.

Their announcement comes as competing cinema chains removed all social distancing measures following ‘Freedom Day’ on July 19th.

Guests have reacted positively, with the Cineworld's Twitter and Facebook pages flooding with thanks and appreciation for continued focus on the safety.

One user said: “Brilliant news, a big well done and thank you for doing the right thing.” Another added “with so many praising ‘Freedom Day’ it’s nice to see a company still taking precautions.”