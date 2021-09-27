Cineworld offers 270-degree viewing experience of new James Bond film in Milton Keynes

The latest James Bond film No Time To Die is coming to Cineworld in MK this Thursday - and will be shown in ScreenX.

The cinema will use state-of-the-art technology and up to twelve additional projectors. This gives a 270-degree viewing experience that extends the film out onto the side walls of the room.

"It's a a truly atmospheric experience that surrounds you in your seat. With the film extended beyond your peripheral vision, every chase; fight and adventure will engulf, surprise and feel closer than ever," said a Cineworld spokesman.

This will also be the first James Bond film to be shown in ScreenX