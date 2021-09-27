Cineworld offers 270-degree viewing experience of new James Bond film in Milton Keynes
The film will be shown on ScreenX
The latest James Bond film No Time To Die is coming to Cineworld in MK this Thursday - and will be shown in ScreenX.
The cinema will use state-of-the-art technology and up to twelve additional projectors. This gives a 270-degree viewing experience that extends the film out onto the side walls of the room.
"It's a a truly atmospheric experience that surrounds you in your seat. With the film extended beyond your peripheral vision, every chase; fight and adventure will engulf, surprise and feel closer than ever," said a Cineworld spokesman.
This will also be the first James Bond film to be shown in ScreenX