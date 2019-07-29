Citizen readers help save the lives of three dying Pomeranian puppies dumped in Milton Keynes

HULA animal sanctuary has said a huge thank you to Citizen readers for helping to save the lives of three very tiny and sick Pomeranian puppies dumped outside its gates.

The trio had deadly Parvovirus and needed thousands of pounds worth of vets’ treatment.

The puppies

Hula workers set up a fundraising page, which raised more than £3,000 within days of the story appearing in the

Citizen.

Today HULA announced the pups are fighting fit and ready to be rehomed.

The tiny poms were less than six weeks old and on the brink of death when they were found dirty and shivering in an old cat carried outside Hula at the beginning of July.

The puppies

Sadly one of them lost his fight for survival and died in the arms of a HULA worker.

But his brother and sisters have all responded well to treatment.

"They now clear from the parvovirus. They are doing incredibly well and beginning to enjoy life like healthy, happy puppies should," said a HULA spokesman.

She added: "Hundreds of Citizen readers read their story and your generous support was completely overwhelming. You saved their lives.

The puppies

"We want to say a HUGE thank you for all your support and well wishes for these little ones. It changed their future and gave them the chance they needed for a life every dog deserves. Thank you so much."

The video shows the puppies playing happily together at HULA over the weekend.