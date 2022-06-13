Citizen readers reveal their most unusual baby names in Milton Keynes

Last week the Citizen revealed the 10 most popular boys and girls names for children born at MK hospital over the past two years.

Top for the girls was Olivia, while Arthur was the most common name for boys.

We asked readers to tell us if they’d shunned the popular list and chose unusual names for their children. We had hundreds of replies listing wonderful names – some of which we had never heard of before.

This super-cute little chap is called Lyric

Below is a list of the most uncommon names of babies born in MK over the years.

Boys

Knight

Armour

This baby is called Erick

Teiran

Ignatus

Jonnantes

Oslo

Alba

Jese-James

Leman

Tadhg

Kelan

Avel

A-jay

Dash

Lyric

Yas

Sontino and Valentino (twins)

Kayson

Zandas

Erick

Girls

Cicada

Ravell

Binky

Echo

Stuentina

Paloma

Ché

Minie Blosson

Shiloh-Rose

Casiel

Amanita

Zaya-May

Pixie

Cherry

Salem

Talia

Sydney

Amaris