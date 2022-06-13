Citizen readers reveal their most unusual baby names in Milton Keynes

Last week the Citizen revealed the 10 most popular boys and girls names for children born at MK hospital over the past two years.
Top for the girls was Olivia, while Arthur was the most common name for boys.
We asked readers to tell us if they’d shunned the popular list and chose unusual names for their children. We had hundreds of replies listing wonderful names – some of which we had never heard of before.
Below is a list of the most uncommon names of babies born in MK over the years.
Boys
Knight
Armour
Teiran
Ignatus
Jonnantes
Oslo
Alba
Jese-James
Leman
Tadhg
Kelan
Avel
A-jay
Dash
Lyric
Yas
Sontino and Valentino (twins)
Kayson
Zandas
Erick
Girls
Cicada
Ravell
Binky
Echo
Stuentina
Paloma
Ché
Minie Blosson
Shiloh-Rose
Casiel
Amanita
Zaya-May
Pixie
Cherry
Salem
Talia
Sydney
Amaris
Mavis