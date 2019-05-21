Citizens Advice to celebrate 80th anniversary in Milton Keynes

Citizens Advice Milton Keynes is planning an exhibition to celebrate the organisation’s 80th anniversary in September this year and is calling for people who worked there in the past to share their memories.

Citizens Advice started out for people in Milton Keynes in 1972 in a house in Alfred Street in Bletchley and is now based in the city centre on Midsummer Boulevard. While many people think that it’s funded by Government or the local council, each Citizens Advice office is an independent charity, primarily staffed by volunteers and responsible for raising its own funding.

MK CAB advert from 1972

Citizens Advice was established nationally in 1939 with its advisers primarily dealing with problems about the loss of ration books, homelessness and evacuation. Debt, still one of the most common queries for Citizens Advice today, quickly became a key issue as income reduced due to call-ups.

If you have stories from Citizens Advice’s past that you would like to pass on please email director@mkcab.org.uk